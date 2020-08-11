Amitabh Bachchan Documents All That He Did in a Day

Amitabh Bachchan shared details of what all he did in a day, with fans and followers on social media.

The veteran actor tweeted a detailed account of how he spent his day with his fans, whom he fondly calls his extended family or EF.

He wrote in Hindi: "Yahan kuch logon ke saath, unke vichaaron pe uttar diye; kuch swayam soch vichaar kiya, kuch puraane cricket match dekhe, kuch samay vishraam kiya; ek documentary dekhi: naam na bataunga, dawaon ka sevan kiya, mobile mein aur kitne gun chhupe hain unka gyaan praapt kiya; pranam kiya (Here I answered queries of people; did some thinking by myself. Watched some old cricket matches. Rested for a while, watched a documentary; won't tell you the name, had my medicines and learnt about other functions hidden in the mobile)."

T 3623 - यहाँ कुछ लोगों के साथ , उनके विचारों पे उत्तर दिए ; कुछ स्वयं सोच विचार किया ; कुछ पुराने क्रिकेट मैच देखे , कुछ समय विश्राम किया ; एक documentary देखी ; नाम ना बताऊँगा 😁 ; दवाओं का सेवन किया ; मोबाइल में और कितने गुण छुपे हैं उनका ज्ञान प्राप्त किया ; प्रणाम किया 🙏 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 10, 2020

Big B was hospitalised after testing Covid-19 positive and was discharged after testing negative, on August 2. His son Abhishek Bachchan, daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai and grand-daughter Aaradhya had also tested positive for the virus but have since been discharged after recovery.