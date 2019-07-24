Amitabh Bachchan Donates Rs 51 Lakh for Assam Flood Victims, Asks People to Contribute Generously

Floods continue to wreak havoc in Bihar and Assam, with around 1.11 crore people continuing to reel under the deluge in the two eastern states where the death toll reached 166 on Sunday. The toll climbed to 64 in Assam with five more casualties being reported in the state since Saturday. In Assam 38.37 lakh people were affected in 18 of its 33 districts.

Lending a helping hand, Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan has donated Rs. 51 lakh to Chief Minister's Relief Fund for the victims of Assam flood. Sarbananda Sonowal, Chief Minister of Assam took to Twitter to thank the actor for his gesture. He wrote, "We appreciate Shri Amitabh Bachchan ji for contributing Rs. 51 lakh to Chief Minister's Relief Fund. This is a great gesture & show of care for the people. Thank you, on behalf of the people of Assam, for your support." (sic)

Replying to his tweet, the actor urged his followers to help out the victims and contribute generously for the relief fund. "Assam is in distress .. the floods have caused great damage .. send care and assistance for our brothers and sisters .. contribute generously to the CM Relief Fund .. I just did .. Have you? (sic)," he tweeted.

Assam is in distress .. the floods have caused great damage .. send care and assistance for our brothers and sisters .. contribute generously to the CM Relief Fund .. I just did .. HAVE YOU ..? 🙏🙏🙏 https://t.co/DZIpxZ0eOl — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 23, 2019

Last week, Akshay Kumar announced that he will donate Rs 1 crore each to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund, after the flood-stricken Assam, and the Kaziranga Park. "Absolutely heartbreaking to know about the devastation by floods in Assam. All affected, humans or animals, deserve support in this hour of crisis. I'd like to donate 1 cr each to the CM Relief Fund and to Kaziranga Park rescue," Akshay wrote in a tweet on Wednesday.

Absolutely heartbreaking to know about the devastation by floods in Assam.All affected, humans or animals,deserve support in this hour of crisis.I’d like to donate 1cr each to the CM Relief Fund & for Kaziranga Park rescue.Appealing to all to contribute @CMOfficeAssam @kaziranga_ — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) July 17, 2019

An official of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority said that 4,175 villages with 46.28 lakh people have been affected due to the floods as of Monday afternoon, while close to 90,000 hectare of agricultural land is inundated.

Over 10 lakh animals have also been affected. Almost 90 per cent of the Kaziranga National Park has been submerged, and authorities are taking various measures, including speed restrictions on NH 37 which touches the park, to save animals as they head to higher grounds.

