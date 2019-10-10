Amitabh Bachchan Donates Rs 51 Lakh for Bihar Flood Relief

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has come forward to help people of flood-hit Bihar by donating Rs 51 lakh to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund.

This year, heavy rainfall led to incessant monsoon floods in Bihar, wreaking havoc in people's life.

Amitabh also wrote a letter to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, expressing his concerns.

In the letter, which has surfaced online, Bachchan wrote: "Indeed I am deeply stricken by the natural calamity that has hit the state of Bihar. My deepest condolences and sympathies to all whose lives have been affected in the recent flood."

"Albeit in a small way, I extend my helping hand to ensure in the restoration of the human life in Bihar," he added.

As the news surfaced, his fans took to Twitter to appreciate his gesture.

The actor retweeted some of the posts, with comments like "sneh aadar" (love and respect) and "Aap ki kripa bani rahe .. kisi desh waasi ki peeda ke liye hum sab ko haath badhanaa chahiye" (We should all come together to help each other in times of need).

On the work front, he is busy with "Chehre", "Gulabo Sitabo", "Brahmastra" and "Aankhen 2".

