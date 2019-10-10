Amitabh Bachchan Donates Rs 51 Lakh for Bihar Flood Relief
Amitabh Bachchan has come forward to help people of flood-hit Bihar by donating Rs 51 lakh to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund.
Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan takes part in a launch event for the water conservation effort 'Mission Paani' in Mumbai. (Image: AFP)
Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has come forward to help people of flood-hit Bihar by donating Rs 51 lakh to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund.
This year, heavy rainfall led to incessant monsoon floods in Bihar, wreaking havoc in people's life.
Amitabh also wrote a letter to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, expressing his concerns.
In the letter, which has surfaced online, Bachchan wrote: "Indeed I am deeply stricken by the natural calamity that has hit the state of Bihar. My deepest condolences and sympathies to all whose lives have been affected in the recent flood."
"Albeit in a small way, I extend my helping hand to ensure in the restoration of the human life in Bihar," he added.
As the news surfaced, his fans took to Twitter to appreciate his gesture.
The actor retweeted some of the posts, with comments like "sneh aadar" (love and respect) and "Aap ki kripa bani rahe .. kisi desh waasi ki peeda ke liye hum sab ko haath badhanaa chahiye" (We should all come together to help each other in times of need).
Sneh aadar https://t.co/ubEw6mpK36— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) October 9, 2019
Aap ki kripa bani rahe .. kisi desh waasi ki peeda ke liye hum sab ko haath badhanaa chahiye https://t.co/WAHue7QQBd— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) October 9, 2019
On the work front, he is busy with "Chehre", "Gulabo Sitabo", "Brahmastra" and "Aankhen 2".
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Aarey Forest Row : What is the Development vs Environment Debate? | Crux+
-
Friday 26 July , 2019
Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019
Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- German Synagogue Shooting: Just How is Social Media Always at The Scene of a Carnage?
- Vodafone Idea Says Their Customers Don’t Have to Bother About IUC With Unlimited Calls
- Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: New Promo Makes 'Dayaben' Disha Vakani's Presence Felt
- Microsoft Updates Your Phone App to Bring Android Phone Calls to Windows 10
- Thieves Run Off With Man's Bag, Later Realise it Was Full of Snakes