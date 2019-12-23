Jharkhand result tally
Amitabh Bachchan 'Down with Fever', Won't Attend National Awards Ceremony
The 77-year-old actor, who was set to be honoured with the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke award for 2018 at the ceremony to be held on Monday in New Delhi, shared the news on Twitter.
Amitabh Bachchan as KBC host
Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Sunday said he is giving the National Films Awards ceremony a miss as he is "down with fever".
The 77-year-old actor, who was set to be honoured with the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke award for 2018 at the ceremony to be held on Monday in New Delhi, shared the news on Twitter.
"Down with fever .. ! Not allowed to travel .. will not be able to attend National Award tomorrow in Delhi .. so unfortunate .. my regrets ..," Bachchan wrote.
T 3584/5/6 - Down with fever .. ! Not allowed to travel .. will not be able to attend National Award tomorrow in Delhi .. so unfortunate .. my regrets ..— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) December 22, 2019
The award, named after Dhundiraj Govind Phalke who is revered as the father of Indian cinema, was instituted in 1969, the year Bachchan made his debut in Hindi film industry with "Saat Hindustani".
Considered the highest honour for an artiste in Indian cinema, the award comprises a Swarna Kamal (Golden Lotus) medallion, a shawl, and a cash prize of Rs 10,00,000.
It was conferred upon late actor Vinod Khanna in 2017.
Vice President Venkaiah Naidu will present the National Film Awards to the winners on Monday.
Union Minister for Information & Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar will be attending the ceremony.
Traditionally, the National Awards are handed out to the winners by the President of India. According to sources, President Ram Nath Kovind will host high tea for the winners later.
