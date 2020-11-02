Amitabh Bachchan, Ekta Kapoor Cancel Diwali Bash Out of Respect for Rishi Kapoor

The year 2020 has not been very pleasant for B-Town. The Covid-19 pandemic is not the only reason. This year, the film industry has lost many cine stars, like actor Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan. Rishi Kapoor passed away on April 30, after battling cancer. Owing to this irreparable loss and the Covid-19 pandemic, megastar Amitabh Bachchan and producer Ekta Kapoor have decided not to host their respective Diwali parties this year.

A report published by Mumbai Mirror states that two of the industry's most famous Diwali parties hosted by Amitabh Bachchan and Ekta Kapoor are cancelled on account of Rishi Kapoor's passing earlier this year.

In January this year, the Bachchans also lost Ritu Nanda, who was Shweta Bachchan's mother-in-law and Rishi Kapoor's sister. Also, In July, Big B and Abhishek Bachchan had tested positive for Covid-19, followed by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya. This could also be a reason to cancel the Diwali party.

While Rishi was Shweta Bachchan Nanda's uncle-in-law, as she is married to his nephew, he was also like a family member to the family of Jeetendra Kapoor and the Bachchans, and hence both the families have decided to make no plans of a gathering this year.

Meanwhile, Big B celebrated his 78th birthday on October 11. His fans and loved ones showered him with wishes through social media. Many B-Town celebs, including Sanjay Dutt, Anushka Sharma, Ajay Devgn, Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt, sent heartfelt wishes on the special occasion. But the most special wish that he received was from little Aaradhya. Mommy Aishwarya shared an adorable picture of Aaradhya with her Dada Ji and wrote, “LOVE YOU ALWAYS DADAJI. HAPPY HAPPY BIRTHDAY MY DEAREST DADAJIIIII.”

Big B is currently hosting the Kaun Banega Crorepati season 12.