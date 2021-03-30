Amitabh Bachchan-Emraan Hashmi Starrer Chehre Release Postponed Due to Covid-19 Spike

The release date of the thriller film Chehre, starring Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi, has been postponed from April 9. “Due to the rising case of Covid-19 and new guidelines for cinemas, we are unable to release our movie Chehre on 9th April and decided to postpone until further notice," the makers said in a statement on Tuesday.

“We have received an overwhelming response on our trailer and we are grateful for all the love and support," they said.

The trailer of the thriller was released on March 18. Bachchan plays a criminal lawyer, who conducts a mock trial with friends in a cottage up on a snow-clad hill. Emraan Hashmi is given the role of the criminal. But soon, lines between reality and the game blurs as skeletons start stumbling out of the closet. Actress Rhea Chakraborty is also part of the cast and makes her appearance in the trailer in one blink-and-you-miss shot with Emraan.

The film has been helmed by Rumy Jafry and produced by Anand Pandit. Chehre also features Siddhanth Kapoor, Krystle Dsouza, Raghubir Yadav and Annu Kapoor. The film is produced by Anand Pandit Motion Pictures and Saraswati Entertainment Private Limited.