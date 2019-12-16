Take the pledge to vote

Amitabh Bachchan, Emraan Hashmi Wrap Up Chehre's Slovakian Schedule

Talking to a leading publication, the film's producer Anand Pandit confirmed the same. He also shared that the whole team had a lot of fun despite the biting cold and it felt like they all had come for a trip together.

News18.com

December 16, 2019
Amitabh Bachchan, Emraan Hashmi Wrap Up Chehre's Slovakian Schedule
Talking to a leading publication, the film's producer Anand Pandit confirmed the same. He also shared that the whole team had a lot of fun despite the biting cold and it felt like they all had come for a trip together.

Anand Pandit’s upcoming mystery thriller Chehre, co-starring Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi, has finally wrapped up it’s climax schedule in Slovakia.

Speaking about the same to a leading publication, film’s producer Anand said,  “After a recent snowstorm, the temperature dropped to minus 14. I didn’t think we’d be able to shoot with so much snow, but with the help of Slovakian and Polish authorities, and the dedication of the cast and crew, we have finished the shoot.”

The team flew to the Central European country on December 10, for an 8 day schedule with Amitabh Bachchan. Two action directors had been roped from Europe to design the chase sequence that included mild hand-to-hand combat as well.

Anand was all praises for the Amitabh Bachchan who pulled of the schedule despite the biting cold and had been recently hospitalized due to health issues. "We all have struggled, but there has not been a single day when Bachchan saab was not the first person on location."

Post the shoot, the cast, including Bachchan, Emraan, Anu Kapoor and Director Rumi Jaffery would end their day with story telling sessions. Anand further said, “It felt like we had gone on a trip together.”

The film revolves around a group of friends, which include some retired lawyers, who meet at a bungalow in Shimla to play a psychological game. Amitabh will be seen playing one of the lawyers and Emraan plays a business tycoon.

The movie also stars Krystle D’Souza, also stars Rhea Chakraborty, Siddhanth Kapoor, Drithiman Chakroborthy and Raghubir Yadav and is slated to release on April 24, 2020.

