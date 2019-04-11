English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Amitabh Bachchan, Emraan Hashmi to Team Up For a Mystery Thriller
Amitabh Bachchan is all set to team up with Emraan Hashmi for a mystery thriller. This is the first time that two actors will be seen sharing the screen space.
Image courtesy: Emraan Hashmi, Amitabh Bachchan/ Twitter
Amitabh Bachchan recently announced his Tamil debut, a bilingual film co-starring SJ Suryah and Ramya Krishnan titled Tera Yaar Hoon Main in Hindi. And now, he is all set to team up with Emraan Hashmi for a mystery thriller. This is the first time that two actors will be seen sharing the screen space.
The yet-to-be-titled film will be helmed by writer-director Rumi Jaffrey and is scheduled to release on February 21, 2020.
Sharing the news on social media, Emraan wrote, "Super Excited to share screen space with @amitabhbachchan sir in @anandpandit's next production venture, directed by #RumiJaffery! Releasing on 21st February 2020."
"A film is a collaborative effort and when you have one of the best actors in front of the camera and a veteran producer behind the lens supporting you and leading all creative efforts, then making the film is a fantastic experience," Jaffery said in a statement.
The film will be bankrolled by Anand Pandit. The producer said that his and Bachchan's friendship goes long bank and he hasn't seen anybody matching his skills. On the other hand, Emraan holds an impressive body of work and hence, he is looking forward to the project with the two stars.
"My friendship with Mr Bachchan goes back a long way. I have not met any other actor who matches his skill and commitment. It is an honour to be a part of creating a film with him, and I have always admired Emraan's body of work, so am looking forward to seeing him onscreen with the legend for the first time," Pandit said. The film, set to go on floors from May 10, also stars Annu Kapoor.
Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan who is currently busy shooting Tera Yaar Hoon Main is basking in the success of his recently released film Badla with Taapsee Pannu. Emraan Hashmi, on the other hand, was last seen in Why Cheat India.
