Amitabh Bachchan Enjoys Immediate Glory Of Sun and Moon While Shooting For Chehre in Slovakia

Amitabh Bachchan is currently in Slovakia shooting for the final schedule of his upcoming mystery thriller titled Chehre.

December 12, 2019
Amitabh Bachchan is currently shooting in the freezing terrains of Slovakia for his upcoming next film titled Chehre. Despite the concern of friends, family, and co-workers regarding his health, the actor is enjoying the trip abroad the most.

The main reason for this being that the trip took place a short while after Bachchan was discharged from the hospital. Nevertheless, he stayed firm about feeling better and therefore being ready for the film's shoot to resume.

On Thursday, the 77-year-old took to Twitter to share some pictures of mountain ranges from Slovakia. He even shared a few pictures of the sun and the moon in a single frame calling the scenery as "the magnificence of pristine Slovakia".

The film is currently in its final schedule of shooting which was reported to include a hand-to-hand combat scene involving Bachchan. The film's producer Anand Pandit had also revealed that the film's cast and crew plan to request Bachchan to direct the final scenes of the film as the actor has never been in the director's chair before.

Chehre is a mystery thriller film directed by Rumi Jaffery. The film stars Bachchan as a lawyer and Emraan Hashmi as a business tycoon. The remainder of the film's cast includes Krystle D'Souza, Rhea Chakraborty, Siddhanth Kapoor, and Annu Kapoor. It is set to release on April 24, 2020.

