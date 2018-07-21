Amitabh Bachchan Enjoys Shooting Brahmastra, Introspects on Life; Read Post

T 2873 - Out in the sun after decades ! Does not happen in the sunniest of places .. but happens here ..Bulgaria ..😆 pic.twitter.com/75GN2MAvss — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 20, 2018

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who is in Bulgaria to shoot Brahmastra, spared a thought about the care and concern he gets wherever he goes. But he finds it disturbing that he feels he gives back less than he gets.In a blog post from Bulgaria, where he is enjoying the sun, Amitabh wrote: "Filmmaking from my times has undergone substantial change... Hundreds of unit and crew work assiduously on projects these days, every little detail of the making and production is looked at with such a degree of importance and a liberty it astonishes me. I feel guilty at times at what is on offer from the unit at times... Their care and concern, their efforts to make everything so comfortable and pleasant, all with such alacrity and love. I do know, and am intelligent enough to know my present standing and what I deserve. But when it exceeds that, I feel a discomfort. I feel I give back less than what I receive, and this disturbs me."The veteran actor was also lost in nostalgia as he recounted the old times."There were times in the past when prominence was shown in much the same manner. Well not to the extent it is nowadays, and I felt maybe it was justifiable. But now with diminished presence, I feel it not right. I try hard to skip past it but it catches up .. as does most things in life," he added.Brahmastra stars Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, with Nagarjuna cast in a special role. It is produced by Karan Johar and directed by Ayan Mukerji.A trilogy, its first part will release on India's Independence Day on August 15, 2019.(With IANS inputs)