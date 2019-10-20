Amitabh Bachchan Expresses Displeasure on Illness Rumours, Says 'All is Not in the World For Sale'

Actor Amitabh Bachchan was recently hospitalised at the Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai and was released quickly afterwards. While it was a routine check-up, there were various rumours that the actor was not well and there was something serious about the hospital visit.

The actor had recently opened up about acquiring Hepatitis B by accident during treatment for the near-fatal injury during Coolie which led to his liver being deteriorated. Hence fans were also worried if the actor was admitted due to problems with his liver.

Now the actor has opened up about this via his blog. Big B first asked people to respect his and his family's privacy during this time. He also thanked his fans for the love, prayers and recovery message he had been receiving.

"Do NOT break the CODE of professional documentation .. ailments and medical conditions are a confidential individual right .. its exploitation, and its attempted commerce are a social illegality .. respect and give required understanding to this .. all is not in the world of sale," he wrote.

He further added, "My love .. and my gratitude for all .. for all that consider care, that consider concern and consider prayer for me."

On the day of his hospitalisation, the actor had posted a series of tweets wishing his fans a happy Karva Chauth. He also posted pictures with Jaya Bachchan, praising her on the occasion.

T 3520 - .. the better half .. !! quite obviously the other half is irrelevant .. and therefore unseen pic.twitter.com/0Fivuw5cwY — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) October 17, 2019

T 3521 - WAH .. !! “खूबसूरती का मुकाबला आज अपने पूरे शबाब पर था,आज एक चांद दूसरे चांद के इन्तजार में था” ~ Ef PAKarva chauth ki shubhkamanayein .. unhein jo pran karti hain pati ki jeevan ke liye करवाचौथ की शुभकामनाएँ ; उन्हें ,जो प्रण करती हैं पति के जीवन के लिए pic.twitter.com/dSAVekhJeE — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) October 17, 2019

On the work front, Sr Bachchan will be next seen in Shoojit Sircar's Gulabo Sitabo with Ayushmann Khurrana as well as Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra with Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.