Amitabh Bachchan Could Not Hold Back Tears After Aishwarya Rai, Aaradhya's Discharge from Hospital

Amitabh Bachchan has expressed gratitude and happiness after Aishwarya Rai and Aaradhya Bachchan are discharged from hospital today. They were admitted at Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital after testing positive for the coronavirus.

T 3607 - T 3607 - अपनी छोटी बिटिया , और बहुरानी को ,अस्पताल से मुक्ति मिलने पर ; मैं रोक ना पाया अपने आंसू 🙏 प्रभु तेरी कृपा अपार , अपरम्पार 🙏🙏 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 27, 2020

Earlier in the day, Abhishek Bachchan shared that his wife, actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and their daughter Aaradhya have been discharged from hospital after testing negative for Covid-19.

"Thank you all for your continued prayers and good wishes. Indebted forever. Aishwarya and Aaradhya have thankfully tested negative and have been discharged from the hospital," tweeted Abhishek.

Abhishek and his father, Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan, tested positive to the coronavirus and are in hospital since then.

While Aishwarya and Aaradhya return home, Big B and son Abhishek have to be in hospital for now.

"They will now be at home. My father and I remain in hospital under the care of the medical staff," wrote Abhishek on his verified account.

Abhishek's mother Jaya Bachchan tested negative.