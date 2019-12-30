Take the pledge to vote

Amitabh Bachchan Expresses Gratitude Upon Receiving Dadasaheb Phalke Award

Amitabh Bachchan attended the ceremony in New Delhi with his wife and actress Jaya Bachchan and son and actor Abhishek Bachchan.

Updated:December 30, 2019, 7:39 AM IST
Megastar Amitabh Bachchan was conferred with the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award by President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi.

The government award is India's highest honour given in the field of cinematic art. Amitabh has been honoured with the award for inspiring generations with his diverse work.

Read: 'A Hint That I Should Retire?' Amitabh Bachchan Shares a Light Moment on Receiving Dadasaheb Phalke Award

The official Twitter handle of the Press Information Bureau (PIB) shared a video of Big B receiving the award amid loud applause. He attended the ceremony with his wife and actress Jaya Bachchan and son and actor Abhishek Bachchan.

Upon receiving the honour, Amitabh even wrote a message on social media. He expressed his gratitude and shared pictures from the event. Check out his tweet below:

The 77-year-old actor was earlier supposed to receive the honour at the National Film Awards ceremony, held in New Delhi last week. He skipped the film award ceremony owing to health issues.

In September, Union Information Minister Prakash Javadekar announced that Amitabh will be awarded with the award.

"The legend Amitabh Bachchan who entertained and inspired for two generations has been selected unanimously for Dadasaheb Phalke award. The entire country and international community is happy. My heartiest Congratulations to him," Javadekar tweeted at that time.

Amitabh started his journey in showbiz as one of seven protagonists in "Saat Hindustani", and then went on to feature in the Rajesh Khanna-starrer "Anand".

Once he got noticed in Prakash Mehra's 1973 hit, "Zanjeer", there was no looking back. The film also marked the birth of his Angry Young Man avatar.

Amitabh Bachchan means different things to different fans. Some remember him as the towering lead in films like "Deewaar", "Zanjeer", "Don" and "Sholay", while some appreciate his nuanced, National Award-winning portrayals in "Black", "Paa" and "Piku". There are fans who celebrate him for his comic timing, while others swear by his intense screen presence.

From touching the pinnacle of stardom to facing failure in his days of bankruptcy and then bouncing back in the game and seeing a meteoric rise -- Big B, as Bollywood and fans fondly call him, has seen it all.

His upcoming projects include "Chehre", "Gulabo Sitabo", "Brahmastra" and "Aankhen 2".

(With inputs from IANS)

