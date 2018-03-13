GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Amitabh Bachchan has fallen ill at a film shoot and a team of doctors has been rushed from Mumbai in a charted plane to tend to the 75-year-old actor in Jodhpur

Updated:March 13, 2018, 12:53 PM IST
Amitabh Bachchan Falls Ill on the Set of Thugs of Hindostan
Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan has taken ill on the sets of his upcoming movie Thugs of Hindostan. As per media reports, a team of doctors has been rushed from Mumbai in a chartered plane to tend to the actor in Jodhpur. The 75-year-old actor was in the city to finish shooting for his role in YRF's ambitious project co-starring Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Fatima Sana Sheikh.

Doctors said the superstar's condition is stable

Directed by Dhoom 3 director Vijay Krishna Acharya, Thugs of Hindostan is an adaptation of the 1839 novel Confessions of a Thug. Amitabh completed the first leg of the shoot for the film in Thailand and described it as one of toughest shoots of his career. Strangely though, the so-called harsh schedule just completed in the wilds and hills and chills of mountainous Thailand... of disciplined, gentle and smiling Thai has not had any after effects of discomfort or malaise. It's been tough, the shoot for 'Thugs of Hindostan', but in a funny way very energising," Amitabh had written on his blog after completing the shoot.

The film is high on action and thrills, demanding the actors to work hard on their physical and mental fitness. The female leads have already been sharing videos of their workout on their social media handle.

Rewind and repeat ..... #thugslife

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on



between action rehearsals TOH

A post shared by Fatima Sana Shaikh (@fatimasanashaikh) on




Amitabh also has another film in his kitty 102 Not Out, which also stars vet, ran star Rishi Kapoor. The actors will be starring together after two decades.


| Edited by: Sameeksha
