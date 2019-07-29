Take the pledge to vote

Amitabh Bachchan 'Filled With Pride' After Successful Rescue of Mahalaxmi Express Passengers

Amitabh Bachchan has congratulated the NDRF team on the successful rescue operation of passengers on board Mahalaxmi Express.

July 29, 2019
A file photo of Amitabh Bachchan. (Image: Getty)
Amitabh Bachchan showered praise on the successful rescue operation of passengers on board Mahalaxmi Express after the train was stranded due to flooding on tracks following heavy rains.

All 1,050 passengers on board the Kolhapur-bound train were rescued on Saturday in a multi-agency operation nearly 17 hours after it was stranded near Vangani in Thane district.

Teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Navy, Air Force, Army, Railways and state administration rescued the passengers.

Bachchan tweeted: "Congratulations to the NDRF team .. they have successfully rescued 700 passengers from the Mahalaxmi Express! Well done NDRF, Navy, IAF, Railways and State Admin ..This is a brave and successful operation! Filled with pride. Jai Hind!" (sic)

The train had left Mumbai for Kolhapur on Friday night, but could not travel beyond Vangani, where it reached in the wee hours of Saturday.

On the work front, Bachchan has wrapped up the shoot of his upcoming film Gulabo Sitabo, in which he stars alongside Ayushmann Khurrana. Khurrana is reportedly playing the role of Bachchan's tenant in the film. Directed by Shoojit Sircar, Gulabo Sitabo will hit the screens on April 24, 2020.

