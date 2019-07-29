Amitabh Bachchan 'Filled With Pride' After Successful Rescue of Mahalaxmi Express Passengers
Amitabh Bachchan has congratulated the NDRF team on the successful rescue operation of passengers on board Mahalaxmi Express.
A file photo of Amitabh Bachchan. (Image: Getty)
Amitabh Bachchan showered praise on the successful rescue operation of passengers on board Mahalaxmi Express after the train was stranded due to flooding on tracks following heavy rains.
All 1,050 passengers on board the Kolhapur-bound train were rescued on Saturday in a multi-agency operation nearly 17 hours after it was stranded near Vangani in Thane district.
Teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Navy, Air Force, Army, Railways and state administration rescued the passengers.
Bachchan tweeted: "Congratulations to the NDRF team .. they have successfully rescued 700 passengers from the Mahalaxmi Express! Well done NDRF, Navy, IAF, Railways and State Admin ..This is a brave and successful operation! Filled with pride. Jai Hind!" (sic)
T 3239 - Congratulations to the NDRF team .. they have successfully rescued 700 passengers from the Mahalaxmi Express .. !! Well done NDRF, Navy, IAF, Railways & State Admin ..THIS IS A BRAVE AND SUCCESSful OPERATION !! filled with pride ..JAI HIND !!🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🙏🙏🙏— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 27, 2019
The train had left Mumbai for Kolhapur on Friday night, but could not travel beyond Vangani, where it reached in the wee hours of Saturday.
On the work front, Bachchan has wrapped up the shoot of his upcoming film Gulabo Sitabo, in which he stars alongside Ayushmann Khurrana. Khurrana is reportedly playing the role of Bachchan's tenant in the film. Directed by Shoojit Sircar, Gulabo Sitabo will hit the screens on April 24, 2020.
T 3241 - The wrap on 'Gulabo Sitabo' .. a non stop well planned schedule .. now onto the next .. KBC ! pic.twitter.com/XtQQQzXFVB— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 29, 2019
Follow @News18Movies for more
Also Watch
-
Judgementall Hai Kya Review: Kangana Ranaut Film Is Neither Too Crazy, Nor Too Thrilling
-
Friday 26 July , 2019
Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019
Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- World Test Championship Adds Context to Test Cricket: Kohli
- It is The End of The Road For Instant Games on Messenger, But Finds a New Home in The Facebook App
- Emilia Clarke Gives Game of Thrones Co-star Jason Momoa the Biggest Hug on His Birthday, See Pics
- Virat Kohli Sings National Anthem as He Attends Pro Kabaddi 2019 in Mumbai
- PM Modi Lauds 10 Children Cancer Survivors Who Won Medals for India on Maan Ki Baat