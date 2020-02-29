Amitabh Bachchan Finds Brahmastra Costar Alia Bhatt 'Scintillating', Thanks Ranbir Kapoor for Setting Up Earplugs

Amitabh Bachchan is in complete awe of his Brahmastra actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. While he recently shared praises for RK, this time he's shared notes of appreciation for both of them.

Taking to Twitter, Big B posted a collage of four pictures, thanking Ranbir for helping out with a new gizmo - a pair of earplugs. He tweeted, "T 3455 - .. he teaches and sets up for me the sound ear plugs .. they sound good .. good riddance of the wires and cables .. !!"





T 3455 - .. he teaches and sets up for me the sound ear plugs .. they sound good .. good riddance of the wires and cables .. !! 👍 pic.twitter.com/bxwCTbg09p

— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) February 29, 2020

Amitabh took to his Instagram and shared a picture with Alia, as they shared a warm hug on the sets of their upcoming film. Captioning the picture, he wrote, "...she breezed in .. did her shot .. a huddle .. and out .. the effervescent, supremely talented, scintillating Alia .."

Recently, Amitabh had shared a collage with Ranbir as they rolled on to the last leg of their shooting schedule. In the picture, Ranbir was seen sitting on two chairs, while the veteran was sitting on four. Taking a witty view of the shots, Sr Bachchan shared the pictures and captioned it, "On the sets .. with the one I admire and adore .. one of the finest .. need the 4 chairs to match up to his incredible talent."





View this post on Instagram



... she breezed in .. did her shot .. a huddle .. and out .. the effervescent, supremely talented, scintillating Alia ..

A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan) on Feb 28, 2020 at 7:38pm PST





The trio will be coming together for the first time in Ayan Mukerji's much-awaited superhero film Brahmastra. The movie will also star Mouni Roy and Akkineni Nagarjuna, Dimple Kapadia and Prateik Babbar in pivotal roles. Shah Rukh Khan will also make an important cameo in this part one of a planned trilogy.

The movie has been shot across the world including places like Bulgaria, Mumbai, Varanasi, and Manali and is slated to release on December 4, 2020.

Follow @News18Movies for more