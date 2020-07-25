Amitabh Bachchan Finds Comfort in Carnatic Rendition of Ed Sheeran's 'Shape of You', Watch Video

Actor Amitabh Bachchan who is currently hospitalised and undergoing treatment for COVID 19 has found comfort in a video of a woman singing a rendition of Ed Sheeran’s popular song Shape of You, with a Carnatic twist.

He shared the video on his social media and wrote, "My music partner and dear friend sent me this .. I do not know who this is but I can just say “ girl you are a very special talent .. God bless you .. keep up the good work .. you have brightened my day in the Hospital like never before .. “!!

Mixing Karnatak and Western pop is not an easy task .. but she has done it with such finesse and aplomb .. there is no compromise on either style .. simply amazing !! (sic)"

In the video, the woman is seen singing the song on her ukelele. The woman identified as Arya Dhayal has over 140,000 followers on Instagram where she posts her singing video regularly. She wrote on her Instagram that Amitabh Bachchan sharing her song was a dream come true moment for her. "This is my token of love for you @amitabhbachchan sir shared my song just now. It feels so soooo great. Never in my dream did i imagine he would liaten to me sing . Thankyou so much to each and everyone of you for making this possible.", read her caption.

The senior actor and his son Abhishek Bachchan are undergoing treatment for COVID after having diagnosed earlier this month. His daughter in law Aishwarya Rai and granddaughter Aaradhya were also shifted to Nanavati hospital after they were diagnosed almost a week after.

The veteran actor shares his daily health updates from his isolation ward.