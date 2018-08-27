English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Amitabh Bachchan Flaunts Hoodie Designed by Daughter Shweta Nanda
Megastar Amitabh Bachchan felt proud to flaunt a hoodie as a gift from his daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda, who designed it.
T 2913 .. GIRL POWER .. my belief and my love to Shweta and #mxsworld for the hoodie .. thank you and love you pic.twitter.com/bJRdJlLPGB— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 26, 2018
T 2913 - T 2913 .. GIRL POWER .. my belief and my love to Shweta and @mxsworld for the hoodie .. thank you and love you #MxS pic.twitter.com/MJXOvs5P4w— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 26, 2018
