1-min read

Amitabh Bachchan Flaunts Hoodie Designed by Daughter Shweta Nanda

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan felt proud to flaunt a hoodie as a gift from his daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda, who designed it.

IANS

Updated:August 27, 2018, 4:42 PM IST
Amitabh Bachchan: The true king of Bollywood has a fantastic lineage with a poet and writer father who hails from the state of UP. Amitabh whose native place is Allahabad was one of the first actors to be felicitated by their state not just with the Awadh Samman Award but also the Yash Bharti Award which is the highest honour given by the Uttar Pradesh government. It was given to him for the strides he has taken in Bollywood and the name he has made internationally as well.
Megastar Amitabh Bachchan felt proud to flaunt a hoodie as a gift from his daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda, who designed it.

Shweta recently turned designer with a clothing line, MxS World, launched in collaboration with designer Monisha Jaising.

The 75-year-old actor on Monday took to Instagram to flaunt the present by sharing a photo of himself wearing the black hoodie which reads 'girl power'.

Along with the photograph, he wrote: "Girl Power .. the hoodie from MxS World .. specially made for me by the girl power of the house, Shweta."







Actor Abhishek Bachchan, who also got the same hoodie on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan from his sister Shweta on Sunday, took to social media and endorsed her label.

On the work front, Amitabh is currently shooting for Ayan Mukerji's directorial Brahmastra, and the tenth season of game show Kaun Banega Crorepati.

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

