Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Amitabh Bachchan Flies to Delhi for Ritu Nanda's Funeral, Abhishek Bachchan, Navya Naveli Pay Respects

Amitabh and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan were spotted at a private airport as they headed for Ritu Nanda's last rites.

News18.com

Updated:January 14, 2020, 4:13 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Amitabh Bachchan Flies to Delhi for Ritu Nanda's Funeral, Abhishek Bachchan, Navya Naveli Pay Respects
Images: Instagram

Late at night on Monday Amitabh Bachchan shared the news of Ritu Nanda's demise on his blog. And on Tuesday afternoon, the megastar, alongwith bahu Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, took a flight to Delhi to attend the funeral. Amitabh and Aishwarya were spotted at a private airport as they headed for Ritu Nanda's last rites.

Ritu Nanda reportedly died of cancer at the age of 71. She was daughter of Raj Kapoor and sister of Rishi and Randhir Kapoor. Amitabh's daughter Shweta is married to her son Nikhil Nanda. Ritu was the wife of industrialist Rajan Nanda.

Shweta's brother Abhishek Bachchan, her daughter Navya Naveli and son Agastya were at funeral, paying respect to the departed soul. The the last rites were reportedly performed at 1.30pm at Lodhi Road cremation ground in Delhi.

Ranbir Kapoor's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also paid her last respects. Rishi Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor and Rajiv Kapoor had also arrived at the funeral.

Neetu Kapoor took to her Instagram page and shared a photo with Ritu breaking the news of her demise. The actress wrote, "My dearest may your soul Rest In Peace." Many from the film fraternity sent in their condolences on Neetu's Instagram post.

Rishi Kapoor and Neetu's daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also posted a photo of her aunt and captioned it stating, "To the kindest most gentle person I've ever met - They don't make them like you anymore - RIP bua #missyoualways."

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram