Amitabh Bachchan Flies to Delhi for Ritu Nanda's Funeral, Abhishek Bachchan, Navya Naveli Pay Respects

Late at night on Monday Amitabh Bachchan shared the news of Ritu Nanda's demise on his blog. And on Tuesday afternoon, the megastar, alongwith bahu Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, took a flight to Delhi to attend the funeral. Amitabh and Aishwarya were spotted at a private airport as they headed for Ritu Nanda's last rites.

Ritu Nanda reportedly died of cancer at the age of 71. She was daughter of Raj Kapoor and sister of Rishi and Randhir Kapoor. Amitabh's daughter Shweta is married to her son Nikhil Nanda. Ritu was the wife of industrialist Rajan Nanda.

Shweta's brother Abhishek Bachchan, her daughter Navya Naveli and son Agastya were at funeral, paying respect to the departed soul. The the last rites were reportedly performed at 1.30pm at Lodhi Road cremation ground in Delhi.

Ranbir Kapoor's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also paid her last respects. Rishi Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor and Rajiv Kapoor had also arrived at the funeral.

Neetu Kapoor took to her Instagram page and shared a photo with Ritu breaking the news of her demise. The actress wrote, "My dearest may your soul Rest In Peace." Many from the film fraternity sent in their condolences on Neetu's Instagram post.

Rishi Kapoor and Neetu's daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also posted a photo of her aunt and captioned it stating, "To the kindest most gentle person I've ever met - They don't make them like you anymore - RIP bua #missyoualways."

