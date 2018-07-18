Big B Gets Emotional As He Shares His First Ad With Daughter Shweta Nanda on Twitter; Watch It Here

T 2870 - Emotional moment for me .. tears welling up every time I see it .. daughters are the BEST !! pic.twitter.com/7Jes2GDPBo — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 17, 2018

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan Nanda first made their TV debut together in 2010 when they appeared on filmmaker Karan Johar's popular talk show Koffee With Karan. And, while Big B continued to entertain us with his unconventional roles and his game show Kaun Banega Crorepati, Shweta maintained distance from spotlight. Now, almost after a gap of eight years, Shweta has made a comeback on small screen with her father, again.Shweta, who is also known within close circles as a designer, has shot for a TV commercial for a leading jewelry brand with her father. And, the ad will definitely melt your heart.In fact, Big B got emotional himself as he shared the ad on his Twitter. He wrote: "Emotional moment for me... tears welling up every time I see it... daughters are the BEST !"Shweta also shared a still of them from the commercial on the micro-blogging site alongside a heartfelt message that read, "From our ad! @SrBachchan you’re my safety net for life. You made this so seamless for me! I loved going to work with you! Thank you xx.”