Amitabh Bachchan Gets Nostalgic As Sarkar Turns 15

It's a throwback Thursday for Amitabh Bachchan, what with Sarkar turning 15. The film was released on June 2, 2005.

Taking to social media, Big B shared a poster of the film, where he is seen exuding that iconic intense look that has become a trademark of the film.

"15 years of Sarkar," he captioned the post.



Directed by Ram Gopal Varma, the crime drama also featured Abhishek Bachchan and Kay Kay Menon in pivotal roles, with Katrina Kaif essaying an impressive cameo.

The success of the film spawned sequels. Varma went on to make Sarkar Raj in 2008 and Sarkar 3 in 2017.

Speaking of Big B's upcoming projects, he will be seen in Rumi Jaffery's Chehre, Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra and Nagraj Manjule's Jhund.

He was last seen in Shoojit Sircar's Gulabo Sitabo, with Ayushmann khurrana. Written by Juhi Chaturvedi, it was the story of a landlord and tenant. The film was the first film to be released on an OTT platform, after its release was postponed due to the Coronavirus lockdown in India.



