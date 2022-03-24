Amitabh Bachchan Gives Abhishek Bachchan's Dasvi Trailer Glorious Review: 'It's Phenomenal'

Amitabh Bachchan is all praise for his son Abhishek Bachchan after the trailer of his upcoming movie Dasvi dropped. In the movie, Abhishek plays the role of a jailed politician who decides to complete his 10th standard from prison. The trailer has received much love from fans on social media. Amitabh also revealed he was impressed with the trailer and is eagerly looking forward to his son’s film.

Reposting the trailer of the movie on his Instagram handle, Amitabh wrote, “The Pride of a Father .. in film after film he surprises all with the incredible portrayal of totally different characters .. its PHENOMENAL to be able to do that so successfully !!! (sic)." He elaborated on his views on Dasvi in his blog.

“The greatest joy for a Father is to witness the achievements of his children .. to savour the glory they bring to his name .. to be in the recognition as the Father of Abhishek, rather the other way round .. and Abhishek sums it up for me," Amitabh said, before adding, “With immense pride I do say that Abhishek is my ‘uttaradhikaari’.. his continued efforts, at attempting different and dare I say difficult roles, to portray, are not just a challenge, but a mirror shown to the world of cinema, on his ability as an actor and for them to assuage his credibility and tenacity! (sic)."

Ahead of the trailer release, Abhishek poured his heart out in a note. The actor confessed he was ‘borderline apologetic’ about his work. He added that people deemed it as ‘humility or lack of confidence’. However, the actor is going to change his approach with Dasvi. Abhishek said he wants to be unapologetic about this movie.

“People call it humility or lack of confidence in what I’ve made I want to change that. I want to be unapologetic about this film. We have worked tremendously hard and I believe deeply that we’ve made a good film. A film worth watching with your family and friends. I’ve always been told ‘let the work speak for itself’. I’m sure Dasvi will but I too, want to manifest the positivity around this film," he said in his note. Dasvi will release on April 7, 2022. The film also stars Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur in leading roles.

