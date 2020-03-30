Amitabh Bachchan Gives Befitting Reply to Person Accusing Him of Plagiarism

Amitabh Bachchan was accused of plagiarising a Charles Darwin quote by a Facebook user recently. But the legendary actor came out blasting the person in his own style.

The incident took place after Big B, shared a monochrome picture of himself with the caption, 'FB 2683 - "It's not the strangest who survive, not the most intelligent, but the one most responsive to change (sic)."

In the second bit of the caption, the megastar had translated the English quote in Hindi. The Hindi quote was signed as ‘AB’ in Devanagari.

Commenting on the post, a user named Sam G wrote, “Very strange and sad to note that you have now resorted to plagiarism. This is a quote by Charles Darwin at least you could have mentioned the same after the quote. Very sad and shameful (sic)."

Replying to the said user, Big B said, "It is very strange and sad to note that you have resorted to chide me, without reading the post carefully. I was going to use your own language and add 'shameful', but my ethics do not permit me to. Whenever there has been an error on my part and I have been told of it I have never hesitated to either correct it, remove it and have sort an apology. I am not ashamed of myself despite your rather harsh and obtuse verbosity. Be safe, be in precaution, and if you are from India, stay indoors and do not step out for India is in a lockdown."

