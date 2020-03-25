Amitabh Bachchan Gives Fitness Inspiration as India Goes into Complete Lockdown

In order to fight the spread of coronavirus, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for a 21-day complete lockdown of the whole country from March 24. The home confinement has left people scratching their brains due to boredom and lack of options.

Worry no more, as Big B has just the inspiration for you.

Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan had taken to his Instagram handle to share a picture from his home gym. Giving motivation for a home workout, he wrote, “Keep the gym going..Build resistance...fight fight fight!”

In the selfie taken by the superstar, he can be seen donning his gym wear.

Time and again, health experts have advised people to engage in activities that build immunity and designate a big part of the day to exercising or meditating.

Not only will these activities boost one’s health but also help to kill time.

The post has managed to inspire newer stars of the Hindi film industry as well. Actors such as Sidharth Malhotra and Mouni Roy have commented on the picture.

Apart from giving major fitness goals, Amitabh Bachchan has been active on social media to help people deal with COVID-19 and its preventive measures.

Apart from him, actors like Anil Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Malaika Arora among others are also maintaining their fitness regime from their homes and sharing the video and pictures with the fans.

