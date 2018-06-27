English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Amitabh Bachchan Gives His Best Wishes to Soorma Team, Says He is an Admirer of Diljit Dosanjh
Big B on Tuesday night wished the film's director Shaad Ali and actress Taapsee Pannu, whom he referred as a "colleague".
(Courtesy: Yogen Shah)
Mumbai: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has wished luck to the entire team of the forthcoming film Soorma and says that he is an admirer of actor Diljit Dosanjh, who he described as a "bright talent".
Big B on Tuesday night wished the film's director Shaad Ali and actress Taapsee Pannu, whom he referred as a "colleague".
"To 'Soorma', my best wishes to the director and friend Shaad; to my colleague Taapsee, to a bright talent and admirer of Diljit," Bachchan wrote.
Soorma is a biographical film based on the life of hockey player Sandeep Singh, directed by Shaad Ali. It also stars Angad Bedi, who plays the character of Bikramjeet Singh, the elder brother of Sandeep essayed by Diljit.
The film is produced by Sony Pictures Networks India and The CS Films. It is scheduled to release on July 13, 2018.
Big B is currently shooting in Glasgow for filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh's next Badla, which also stars Taapsee. This will be the second time that the two will share screen space again after Pink.
