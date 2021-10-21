Amitabh Bachchan Goes Speechless As KBC 13 Contestant Asks Him About Taapsee Pannu; Actress Responds

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan, who is currently hosting the 13th season of the quiz game show Kaun Banega Crorepati, came across a die-hard fan of actress Taapsee Pannu in the latest episode of the show. After qualifying the fastest finger first round, contestant Sahil Ahirwal from Madhya Pradesh’s Chhatarpur was seen sitting on the hot seat on Wednesday’s episode.

In his introduction video, Sahil spoke about his dream of qualifying for the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) examinations and becoming an Indian Administrative Service (IAS)Officer. Sahil tells Bachchan that the reason why he could come to the show was because of his parents’ contribution. When asked why his parents could not come to the show, Sahil said that his mother had kidney surgery a few years ago and his father could not take leave from his job since he works as a security guard in Noida, Uttar Pradesh. Sahil also revealed that his father is the sole earner in the family who receives a salary of Rs 15,000 per month.

The promo shared on social media also showed a glimpse of a conversation where Sahil revealed his favourite Bollywood actors. Bachchan is seen asking Sahil about his favourite artist, to which he promptly took the name of actor Salman Khan. He then mentioned that his favourite actress, crush, love and everything is Taapsee. Sahil talked about Taapsee with much excitement as his face lit up with the mention of her name.

The contestant revealed that he admires the actress’ dedication to remain fit. To know more about her, Sahil throws a series of questions at Bachchan, leaving the host speechless. Sahil asked Bachchan, “Sir woh jo itna zyada fit rehti hai toh aesa kya hai? Aap toh andar ki baat jante honge (Sir how does she remain so fit? You must be knowing all the secrets).” Sahil then asked Bachchan if he knows Taapsee’s favourite food.

Sharing the KBC 13 promo on Twitter, Taapsee wrote, “Sahil mujhe chole bhature sabse zyada pasand hai, kabhi miloge toh zaroor saath khayenge! Filhaal 7 crore tak pohochne ke liye bohot mubarakbaad (Sahil, I like chole bhature the most. If we ever meet, we will definitely have it together. For now, congratulations on reaching the ₹7 crore question).”

Taapsee is currently basking in the success of Rashmi Rocket.

