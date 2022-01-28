Amitabh Bachchan Goes 'Work Work Work' As He Dubs for An Upcoming Film; See Pic

Amitabh Bachchan has been one busy man. Even after entertaining us and making us go gaga for him for five whole decades, the man just has no intention of slowing down his pace. Having a lot on his plate right from Uunchai to Brahmastra, the 79-year-old actor is unstoppable even during the pandemic. Even during the second wave, the actor made sure he returned to the set after recovering from COVID-19 and won hearts. And now he has decided that his fans ought to have a little sneak peek into his ‘work mode.’ Sharing a snazzy picture of himself, Amitabh revealed that he is dubbing for one of his upcoming films, although he did not disclose which one.

The picture shows him in a dubbing studio wearing headphones. He can be seen donning a white scarf on his head and a snazzy pair of red glasses. He makes a grumpy face as he poses for the camera. It appears as if he is complaining about his work schedule, going by his caption that read, “Work work work .routine be the need .brings you back .dubbing for upcoming film .tough ..but when was it ever easy".

Amitabh Bachchan, who has a whopping 29.7 million followers on Instagram, was hailed by his fans for his dedication towards his work. Comments poured in about how stunning he looks in his latest ‘work mode’ avatar. Even his granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda showed her love by posting a heart emoji in the comments section. There were many others who dropped in heart and fire emojis in the comment section. “Great look sir” and “that is why you are my favorite” are some of the other comments users dropped on the post.

Two of Amitabh Bachchan’s films, Runway 24 and Brahmastra, are expected to release this year. Apart from them, his upcoming films include Uunchai, Butterfly, and Goodbye.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.