Agastya Nanda, Suhana Khan, Ibrahim, Khushi Kapoor to Make Bollywood Debut With Zoya Akhtar's Film?

Zoya Akhtar has pulled off a casting coup of sorts. If reports are to be believed, the filmmaker is set to work with the most popular star kids in B-town. A few days back, it was reported that Zoya would be launching Shah Rukh Khan‘s daughter Suhana Khan with a web film based on the globally celebrated Archies comics for Netflix.

The latest buzz suggests that Zoya will be introducing three more star kids through this project. Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda, Boney Kapoor and Sridevi’s daughter Khushi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan are rumoured to be starring in the project along with Suhana.

“Agastya has always been inclined towards acting and after completing the basic education, is all geared up to live his acting dream. Contrary to the conventional mode of entering the world of showbiz, Agastya will first appear in Zoya’s directorial for the digital world and then move onto the big screen spectacles. He is already prepping for the role and if things go as planned, he is all set to play the titular role of Archie in Zoya’s feature film for Netflix,” a source told Pinkvilla.

While character sketches of Suhana and Khushi have been kept under wraps for now, there is a strong buzz about them playing Betty and Veronica respectively.

On the other hand, a report in Bollywood Hungama claims that there is a strong possibility of Ibrahim Ali Khan playing Archie in Zoya Akhtar’s project. According to reports, Zoya is currently working on the script and is planning to take this project on floors by the end of this year.

“With so much uncertainty around the theatrical medium, Zoya will complete her digital venture first and only then move onto her much-awaited gangster drama, which is said to be featuring Ranveer Singh and Katrina Kaif in lead,” the source added.

