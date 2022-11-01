Amitabh Bachchan Greets Fans Outside Jalsa, Feels Such Meetings Less Enthusiastic Now

Veteran Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan is hailed as the Shehenshah of the film industry. The actor is going strong even at 80, doing movies, hosting television shows like KBC, and writing blogs. Yes, you heard that right. Amitabh owns a personal Tumblr blog where he often pens his thoughts and feelings on special occasions, sharing snippets of his life. Amitabh’s blogs are a delight to read as it gives you an insight into his mind.

One of the most heartfelt practices the actor followed was to greet fans every Sunday, outside his home, Jalsa. Although the Covid-19 pandemic disrupted the process, Amitabh has once again opened his doors to welcome his fans, to let his admirers catch a glimpse of him. Recently, the Big B of Bollywood wrote an emotional blog on the festival of Chhath Puja where he highlighted the fact that fan gatherings outside his home were becoming less enthusiastic with each passing day.

Amitabh dropped a series of serene pictures on his Tumblr account where he was seen donning a simple white kurta and a jacket on top, wearing a saffron bandana on his head. He came down the stairs of his residence to greet his eager fans with a smile on his face. In the blog, the actor rued that over time he has observed that fans were coming less in numbers to meet him. He also pointed out that the earlier frenzied excitement is missing now.

“I do observe though that the numbers are in lesser magnitude and the enthusiasm has lessened and the screams of joy now transferred to the mobile camera… and that is more evident now… an indication that time has moved on and nothing lasts forever…” he wrote.

The legendary Big B also added that whenever he meets his admirers outside his Jalsa home, the actor always makes it a point to remove his shoes. Amitabh perceives his act of interaction with his well-wishers to be a kind of “devotion”. Hence he always takes off his shoes before stepping out of his residence, no matter what.

“Shoes off when I go to meet the well-wishers… it’s a devotion for me…” he clarified.

The photos further gave viewers a sneak peek at the actor’s home, dotted with lavish Diwali decor. There were kandils and sculptures on his porch marked with plenty of greenery. The actor signed off his post with the words, “and back… ready for work tomorrow.”

Amitabh’s Tumblr blog goes by the name Bachchan Bol and houses plenty of writings embedded with pictures that deserve a read. On the work front, the actor will next be seen in the movie Uunchai. Directed by Sooraj Barjatya, the adventure-drama flick also stars Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, and Parineeti Chopra in pivotal roles. Uunchai will hit the theatres on November 11 this year.

