Amitabh Bachchan Greets Old Junior Artists Who've Been In The Industry Longer Than Him, Shares Pics

Amitabh Bachchan was taken on a trip down memory lane after he met a few old junior artists. The actor, taking to his blog, revealed that these artists have been in the industry much before than him and that they’ve worked with Amitabh back in the day as well. The actor also revealed that the artists feel ‘satisfied with what they have’. He also shared pictures in which he was seen greeting and hugging them.

“What has been extremely heartening to the day has been the meeting up with some of the old Junior Artists that have been around much before I even began my journey, and have served consistently since then with the multiple films that I had the good fortune to be in, with them," he wrote.

“They have all aged with time but have remained steadfast to the profession.. simple, humble, loving beings. In the crowds that stand behind, that mime their conversation, that have never aspired to be in the front. Just satisfied with what they have, film after film after film. What a life. Many of them may have aspired to be the lead in the film, to have that speaking part which could open up other doors for them but no, they have remained where they were 45 years ago and still are there, in their confined space. At times a sad tale of existence but them that have been with us have stamped their seals for posterity," Amitabh added.

Besides talking about the old junior artists, Amitabh also shared pictures with Anupam Kher, Boman Irani and Danny Denzongpa, from their upcoming Uunchai. The group of actors seem to be shooting a music video for the movie for Amitabh was seen dancing and holding a glass on the back of his hand. Uunchai is directed by Sooraj Barjatya and revolves around a group of friends. The film will also stars Parineeti Chopra, Neena Gupta, and Sarika.

