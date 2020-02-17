English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
Amitabh Bachchan Has A Puzzle For Twitterati, Abhishek Suggests Asking Aaradhaya

Amitabh Bachchan shared a quirky riddle on his twitter account on sunday and threw it open for his followers to solve.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: February 17, 2020, 4:22 PM IST
Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan, on Sunday, asked the netizens to solve an interesting puzzle and shared a picture of the question on his wall.

The puzzle read, "I am the beginning of everything, the end of everywhere. I am the beginning of eternity, the end of time and space. What am I?,” the riddle read. Amitabh tweeted, “GUESS,” with the riddle.


Among the first ones to comment was junior Bachchan, Abhishek who had a quirky comment and said, "Ask your grand daughter (Aaradhya)."

Amitabh shared the riddle's answer given by a user, who posted the actor's edited video reciting the answer. Check it out here:


Actresses Juhi Chawla also guessed the right answer and tweeted, "The letter E ...hee hee." Parineeti Chopra too replied with the correct answer and said, "The letter ‘E’?! Haha I love puzzles."

On the professional front, Amitabh will next be seen in Ayan Mukherji’s Brahmastra costarring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. Post this, he will be pairing with Ayushmann Khurrana for the first time in Shoojit Sircar’s directorial Gulabo Sitabo.

