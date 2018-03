Big B Has Embarrassing Dad Moment, Posts Shweta's Baby Pic On Instagram

Amitabh Bachchan is just another dad, a loving parent who regularly embarrasses his child. While the 75-year-old actor recently had the news cycle buzzing after taking ill on the Jodhpur sets of his upcoming film, Thugs of Hindostan, he seems fully recovered if his social media activity is anything to go by.After posting a rambling blog earlier today about how he finds a copyright law to be rubbish, the megastar just posted a throwback black and white picture of himself with daughter Shweta, captioning the image: Shweta .. I love you .. can I have you back like this"Check out the picture below:Credit: @ Amitabh Bachchan We're sure Shweta loves her dad as much, but we wonder what she thinks of her baby picture going out to the public.