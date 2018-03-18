English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Big B Has Embarrassing Dad Moment, Posts Shweta's Baby Pic On Instagram
After posting a rambling blog earlier today about how he finds a copyright law to be rubbish, the megastar just posted a throwback black and white picture of himself with daughter Shweta
Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan poses after talking to the media to promote the "Unforgettable" world tour in Toronto, July 17, 2008. (Image: Reuters)
Amitabh Bachchan is just another dad, a loving parent who regularly embarrasses his child. While the 75-year-old actor recently had the news cycle buzzing after taking ill on the Jodhpur sets of his upcoming film, Thugs of Hindostan, he seems fully recovered if his social media activity is anything to go by.
After posting a rambling blog earlier today about how he finds a copyright law to be rubbish, the megastar just posted a throwback black and white picture of himself with daughter Shweta, captioning the image: Shweta .. I love you .. can I have you back like this"
Check out the picture below:
Credit: @Amitabh Bachchan
We're sure Shweta loves her dad as much, but we wonder what she thinks of her baby picture going out to the public.
