Amitabh Bachchan has Found Hindi Word for Mask, Leaves Internet Mind-blown

Amitabh Bachchan has found the Hindi word for mask. The translated term has however left the internet mind blown. Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, Big B shared a monochrome selfie of himself in which he can be seen wearing a Gulabo Sitabo themed face mask. Captioning the photo he wrote, “T 3572 -After a lot of hard work by Ef Vb, he did the translation of 'MASK', in Hindi : nasikamukhsanrakshak keetaanurodhak vayuchanak vastrdoriyuktpattika”

The complicated term has certainly left the twitterati mind blown. Soon after his tweet, netizens rushed to the comment with creative responses. While one appealed the iconic actor to record a video in which he is saying the complex term, some shared hilarious translation of other things like sanitizers. Take a look:

T 3572 -After a lot of hard work by Ef Vb, he did the translation of 'MASK', in Hindi :



*"नासिकामुखसंरक्षक कीटाणुरोधक वायुछानक वस्त्रडोरीयुक्तपट्टिका ! 😂



nasikamukhsanrakshak keetaanurodhak vayuchanak vastrdoriyuktpattika pic.twitter.com/inTI84nQzw — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) June 23, 2020

Ye bolte hue ek short video daliye.... Aapki awaz me sunna hai — Tony Stark (@0fficial_Tony) June 23, 2020

Here are some other reactions on the actor's post:

मैं तो डर गया देख कर 😂 — Narendra Tiwari (@NarendraTiwari_) June 23, 2020

🙄😵 Sanskrit reading and understanding for today's children pic.twitter.com/P4UaWfytb9 — Ankur : cinemaphile 😉 (@AnkurVerma99) June 23, 2020

Smjh nhi aaya kuch bhi 😂😂😂😂😂 — Laxmi (@seimLaxmi) June 23, 2020

इस हिंदी translation को गूगल महाराज की डिक्शनरी में भी डाल देना चाहिए....शायद कुछ महीनों तक उसे समझ ही ना आए...😆 — Anil Goyal (@anilbgoyal) June 23, 2020

Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khuranna starrer Gulabo Sitabo has been released on Amazon Prime Video. Shoojit Sircar’s comedy drama was previously planned to be released on big screens on April 17. However, it couldn't due to nationwide lockdown imposed by the central government.

The film is set in Lucknow and has been written by Juhi Chaturvedi. Apart from the leading duo, other crucial roles have been played by Farrukh Jaffar, Srishti Shrivastava, Vijay Raaz, Bijendra Kala, Nalneesh Neel among others.

