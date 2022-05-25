Amitabh Bachchan Hilariously Answers Those Who Say 'Kuch Nahi Badla'; Navya Nanda Is Impressed

Over a period of time, Amitabh Bachchan has surely learned how to rule social media with interesting and hilarious posts. The megastar often drops pictures and even replies to fans or trolls. On Wednesday, Big B took to his official Instagram account and dropped a picture collage as an answer to those who say that nothing has changed over the years.

The collage featured two pictures of Amitabh Bachchan. While one is a throwback picture of the actor from his initial career days, another is a current-day photo. In both the clicks, Big B can be seen posing in a blue tuxedo suit. In the caption, Amitabh Bachchan joked about how one should get his/her eyes tested if they feel that he hasn’t changed over the years. “And they tell me that nothing has changed. We cannot take responsibility for your weak eyesight,” he wrote in Hindi. However, looking at the two pictures, it can also be argued that even though the actor has become aged, his style remains the same.

Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Nanda was quick to drop a red heart emoji in the comment section. Another comment read, “Aur chaar chaand lag gaye hain.” One of the social media users wrote, “But you were handsome then… And handsome now too..”

Just a few days back, Amitabh Bachchan politely responded to a social media troll who called him ‘buddhe’. After he sent morning wishes to his fans, one of the social media user commented, “Abey Buddhe dopahar ho gaye (Old man, it’s afternoon).” However, Big B gave a savage reply to the troll and wished that nobody call him a ‘buddhe’ when he gets old. “I pray to god that nobody insults you when you grow old,” the actor wrote.

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan was recently seen in Jhund and Runway 34. He will be next seen in Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra.

