Amitabh Bachchan Hosts Grand Diwali Party, Jennifer Aniston Kisses Ellen DeGeneres on Chat Show
Almost all of Bollywood was at Amitabh Bachchan's Diwali party on Sunday. Jennifer Aniston kissed her good friend Ellen DeGeneres while appearing on her chat show. Find out more in today's entertainment wrap.
Amitabh Bachchan hosted a grand bash on the occasion of Diwali on October 27. It was earlier reported that Big B will be hosting a Diwali party at his residence Jalsa in Mumbai after a gap of two years. Pictures from the grand celebration have been doing the rounds on social media as almost all of Bollywood showed up at his residence on the festive occasion.
Read: Inside Amitabh Bachchan's Grand Diwali Bash with Shah Rukh Khan, Virat Kohli, Akshay Kumar
Jennifer Aniston was invited by her very close friend and talk show host Ellen DeGeneres for a chat on her show. The two share a deep friendship, and Ellen and Jennifer took it a step further by sharing a kiss on the show.
Read: Jennifer Aniston Seals Her Friendship with Ellen DeGeneres with a Kiss on Her Chat Show
Priyanka Chopra celebrated her first Diwali with husband Nick Jonas in Cabo, Mexico. While Priyanka shared first pictures from the festive night on social media earlier, Nick Jonas posted an image from their romantic Diwali night. In the image, Nickyanka can be seen romantically looking into each other's eyes, as they enjoy the ambience created by mood lighting.
Read: Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas' Diwali Pic Screams All Things Love
Twisting the Bigg Boss 13 game further, Salman Khan has revealed that the entire house is nominated and they have one last chance to campaign for each other and attract more votes. The contestants have to tell the audience why they should vote for them and not their competitors.
Read: Bigg Boss 13 Day 27 Written Update: Paras Asks Mahira to Compete with Shehnaz
Screenwriter duo Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely have commented on Martin Scorsese's criticism of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Scorsese had called this genre of films a 'theme park', and the writers who have worked on the Captain America trilogy, Thor: The Dark World, Guardians of the Galaxy, and Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame, shared their opinions at the Academy's Governors Awards.
Read: Avengers Endgame Writers Respond to Martin Scorsese's 'Theme Park' Comment
