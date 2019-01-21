English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Amitabh Bachchan: I'm Alive Today Because of Bal Thackeray
It was Bal Thackeray who had arranged for an ambulance after Amitabh Bachchan was brought to Mumbai after being injured on the sets of Coolie.
It was Bal Thackeray who had arranged for an ambulance after Amitabh Bachchan was brought to Mumbai after being injured on the sets of Coolie.
Loading...
When the Amitabh Bachchan was injured on the sets of Coolie in Bengaluru, way back in 1982, he was brought to Mumbai in a critical state. But the stormy weather in the city had made it nearly impossible to find an ambulance. It was then that Bal Thackeray ensured that a Shiv Sena ambulance was made available for the injured superstar.
Recalling the incident at the teaser launch of Thackeray, Bachchan said that if it wasn't for Balasaheb, he wouldn't have been alive today. “Balasaheb helped me when I needed it most. If it had not been for him, I would not have been alive today. We were very close to each other. I respect him a lot.”
Bachchan shared other stories of his bond with Thackeray and talked about their special friendship. Describing him as a father figure, Bachchan shared another memory, from the time when he got married. Balasaheb had called him and said that he wanted to meet his wife, Jaya Bachchan. He'd welcomed her like he would his own daughter-in-law. Bachchan also said that he was surprised to find his picture in Thackeray’s room.
Thackeray, the biopic directed by Abhijit Panse, stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui as the Shiv Sena supremo and Amrita Rao as Meenatai Thackeray. Presented by Sanjay Raut and produced by Viacom18 Motion Pictures, Carnival Motion Pictures and Raut’ers Entertainment LLP, the film releases on January 25.
Catch the biggest newsmakers and the biggest newsbreaks on CNN-News18, the only news destination. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 paise per month. Contact your cable/DTH operator now!
*Rental/capacity fee of Rs. 130/- as charged by cable/DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Recalling the incident at the teaser launch of Thackeray, Bachchan said that if it wasn't for Balasaheb, he wouldn't have been alive today. “Balasaheb helped me when I needed it most. If it had not been for him, I would not have been alive today. We were very close to each other. I respect him a lot.”
Bachchan shared other stories of his bond with Thackeray and talked about their special friendship. Describing him as a father figure, Bachchan shared another memory, from the time when he got married. Balasaheb had called him and said that he wanted to meet his wife, Jaya Bachchan. He'd welcomed her like he would his own daughter-in-law. Bachchan also said that he was surprised to find his picture in Thackeray’s room.
Thackeray, the biopic directed by Abhijit Panse, stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui as the Shiv Sena supremo and Amrita Rao as Meenatai Thackeray. Presented by Sanjay Raut and produced by Viacom18 Motion Pictures, Carnival Motion Pictures and Raut’ers Entertainment LLP, the film releases on January 25.
Catch the biggest newsmakers and the biggest newsbreaks on CNN-News18, the only news destination. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 paise per month. Contact your cable/DTH operator now!
*Rental/capacity fee of Rs. 130/- as charged by cable/DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Movie Review: The Accidental Prime Minister, Not An Engaging Watch
-
Friday 11 January , 2019
Amarjeet Singh | Super Fan's Struggles Behind Collecting Over 5000 Autographs
-
Sunday 13 January , 2019
Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
-
Wednesday 26 December , 2018
2018 : A Year Of Low Budget Movies
-
Sunday 30 December , 2018
2018: The Year Of Path-Breaking India Webseries
Movie Review: The Accidental Prime Minister, Not An Engaging Watch
Friday 11 January , 2019 Amarjeet Singh | Super Fan's Struggles Behind Collecting Over 5000 Autographs
Sunday 13 January , 2019 Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Wednesday 26 December , 2018 2018 : A Year Of Low Budget Movies
Sunday 30 December , 2018 2018: The Year Of Path-Breaking India Webseries
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Nawazuddin Siddiqui on #MeToo Allegations Against Rajkumar Hirani: Why Unnecessary Create it All Again
- Cristiano Ronaldo Penalty Fear Keeps Iran Alive at Asian Cup
- Yamaha Motorcycles India Launches Updated FZ-Series, FZ25 and Fazer-25, Prices Start at Rs 95,000
- Stephen Fry Just Spotted 'Adarsh Balak' Poster at His Doctor's Office, and Desi Twitter Has Lost it
- 'Posers and Lovers': Tahira Kashyap's Birthday Pics With Ayushmann Khurrana are Unmissable
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results