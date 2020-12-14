Amitabh Bachchan Impressed by Dance Group Performing to 'Deewar' Iconic Dialogue, Shares Video

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has been floored by a dance performance by a Mumbai based dance crew that did a lyrical routine to his famous Deewar dialogues. Big B also shared the video from the reality show on his social media handle. The performers are all aged between 18-21.

In the clip, Feel Crew is seen performing on Big B's Deewar dialogues. He could not hold back but shower praise on the dance crew for their efforts. Sharing the performance video on his Insta handle, Big B wrote, "Deewar. Never thought one day this iconic dialogue written by Salim - Javed would be represented thus (sic)."

Responding to Big B's praise, Feel Crew commented, "This means the world to us sir. Thank you so much for sharing this (sic)."

Meanwhile, Big B is currently seen hosting the 12th edition of quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati. This week, the reality show will hold a Students special week as it welcomes child contestants to play and earn cash prizes.

Big B will also be shooting for Mayday in Hyderabad with Rakul Preet Singh and director Ajay Devgn. The film marks Ajay's return on screen with Big B after Major Sahab, Khakee, Satyagraha and Hindustan Ki Kasam. The film will see the two stars collaborate after over seven years. Their last outing together, Satyagraha, released in August 2013.

Unconfirmed sources reveal that Ajay might play a pilot in the film. Rakul Preet will be seen as a co-pilot in the edge-of-the-seat drama.