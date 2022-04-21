Amitabh Bachchan Inspired from Tiger Shroff’s ‘Flexible Kick Abilities’, Hopes to Get ‘Like Numbers’; Navya Nanda Reacts

Amitabh Bachchan is an avid social media user. The senior actor who likes to keep his fans updated about his activities often treats his major fan following with intriguing pictures and videos. Maintaining the trajectory, on Thursday, the Don actor took to Instagram this morning and shared some interesting pictures of himself as he tries to kick just like Tiger Shroff and get some more ‘likes’.

The Deewar actor took to Instagram and shared some pictures while he shows his kicking abilities along with his Uunchai co-star Boman Irani. In the pics, we see Amitabh Bachchan dressed in athletic wear as he donned a white sweatshirt and black jogger pants, and white sports shoes. The actor seems to have turned his workout mode on as he wears a headband and wristband to sweat it out. The photo shared by Big B is a collage of 3 pictures, that sees the actor in a park as he does powerful kicks while exercising.

In the captions, the actor said that he is taking inspiration from Tiger Shroff’s ‘flexible kick abilities’, as he gets a lot of ‘like’ numbers. The Don actor quipped that he is giving this activity a try as he ‘hopes’ to get a ‘small percentage’ of likes.

He wrote, “.. seeing Tiger Shroff getting all those ‘like’ numbers through his flexible kick abilities, I thought I would also give it a try, in the hope of getting even a small percentage of ‘likes’ .”

For the unversed, Amitabh Bachchan has a huge fan following of more than 30.1 million followers and the actor’s posts are liked by millions of his fans.

Soon after the post was shared online, sores of fans chimed into the comments section to praise the actor’s kicking abilities. But, first was the senior actor’s granddaughter Navya Nanda Naveli. She dropped “raising hands and laughing” emoticons in the comments section.

Fans also hailed the senior actor by writing adorable comments. While one wrote, “The original ‘Tiger’!! ❤️,” another said, “Bachchan Sahab brings a shame to boys or man of our young age group who become so lazy n non-energetic with time.. what an Ultra Legend he is, stay blessed Sir.”

A third comment reads, “Sir your kicks are legendary Even now I am amazed how your straight kicks and hop kicks were. Super like.”

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan will be seen in a host of new films including Brahmāstra, Good Bye, Uunchai and an untitled film directed by Nag Ashwin, among others.

