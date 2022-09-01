Amitabh Bachchan Is ‘Back at Work’ After Testing Negative for Covid: ‘9 Days Isolation Over’

It had been more than a week back that Amitabh Bachchan had tested positive for COVID. This was the second time that the senior actor contracted the virus, with the entire family except for Jaya Bachchan testing positive during the first wave. Now, Big B has shared the good news that he has finally recovered from COVID and tested negative, after 9 days.

Amitabh Bachchan shared the happy news on his blog. He also revealed that he ‘back at work’ right after testing negative. He wrote, “Back at work .. your prayers (folded hands emojis) gratitude .. negative last night .. and 9 days isolation over .. mandatory is 7 days .. My love as ever to all .. you are kind and concerned throughout .. the family Ef so full of care .. .. have only my folded hands for you.”

Bachchan had tested positive on the 23rd of August. He had written on social media, “I have just tested CoViD + positive .. all those that have been in my vicinity and around me, please get yourself checked and tested also ..”

Big B had also written about his ‘disappointment’ at testing positive. He wrote, “Yet despite all the precautions and the dosage for its prevention .. the injection one and two and the booster thereafter .. the care to not be in the presence of the public realm .. covid did win and come out victorious .. to say that I am disappointed would be an understatement.”

Amitabh Bachchan is currently hosting Kaun Banega Crorepati 14. Other than that, he will be back at the big screens with Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva, where he plays a prominent role. He has also shot for Sooraj Barjatya’s Uunchai and Goodbye opposite Rashmika Mandanna.

