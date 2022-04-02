Amitabh Bachchan Is Back With Kaun Banega Crorepati 14, Registrations To Open From April 9

Hosted by megastar Amitabh Bachchan, Kaun Banega Crorepati is one of the most popular shows. Whether it is a teenager or an adult, the show enjoys a massive fan following by people of all age groups. On Saturday, Sony Entertainment Television took to social media to announce a new season of the show and release its first promo.

The promo depicts the life of a couple who are lying on their terrace under the moonlight as the husband promises his wife to buy a big house, education in a foreign university for their children and a trip to Switzerland. The promo then shows how the couple has grown old but their dreams have not come true. Following this, Amitabh Bachchan’s voiceover says that it’s time to fulfill dreams and not to give up on them. He also announces that the registration for KBC 14 will open from April 9.

“Don’t be satisfied just by dreaming your dreams. Pick up your phones and make them come true. I am coming back with my questions from April 9, at 9 pm and KBC registrations are also opening, only on Sony,” Big B can be heard saying in the promo.

The promo has left fans super excited. The comment section is flooded with people expressing their love for the show and mentioning how much they are looking forward to its 14th season. One of the fans also joked about how the show will increase SONY TV’s TRP and wrote, “Aab Sony TV ki TRP badhegi."

For the unversed, the first season of Kaun Banega Crorepati aired in 2000. Amitabh Bachchan has hosted all the seasons of the show except season three which was hosted by Shah Rukh Khan.

Meanwhile, talking about Amitabh Bachchan, on the work front, he will be next seen in Runway 34 along with Ajay Devgn. The movie will hit theatres on April 29. The actor will also be seen in Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmāstra, the shooting of which wrapped up recently. Besides this, Big B has also been shooting for Goodbye along with Pushpa: The Rise star Rashmika Mandanna.

