English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Amitabh Bachchan is Back With Kaun Banega Crorepati, Asks Fans to Try Their Luck
Amitabh Bachchan is all set to be back with the new season of popular television quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC).
Image courtesy: Amitabh Bachchan/ Twitter
Loading...
Amitabh Bachchan is back with the new season of popular television quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC). The Indian adaptation of the internationally fame format of Who Wants To Be A Millionaire is much popular among the people as they wait to try their luck and win big at the game.
Sony TV on Tuesday shared the first promo of the show on Instagram. "Agar koshish rakhoge jaari, toh KBC Hot Seat par baithne ki iss baar aapki hogi baari! 1 May se shuru ho rahe hain #KBC ke registrations. Adhik jaanakaari ke liye bane rahen. @amitabhbachchan (This time you can sit on the KBC Hot Seat, if you will keep trying, KBC registrations begin from May 1. Stay tuned for more information)," read the caption of the promo.
In the promo, we can see a disappointed woman who's unsure if she will be able to make it to KBC's hot seat. However, when she comes across the host at a wedding, she decides to have faith and keep trying her luck for the game.
This is the 11th season of the show and the 75-year-old star has hosted six seasons of the show, except for the third edition, which was hosted by Shah Rukh Khan.
Last year, when Bachchan began shooting for the 10th season of the show, he penned down a note on his association with the show for 10 years. "It's been 18 years of 'KBC' in India and the 10th season, a majority of which have been associated with me. Seems strange but there it is those first days of its initiation in the year 2000, its struggles and trials, and now to be still at it in the year 2018 is by itself some revelation," the cine icon wrote on his blog.
"Yet when you witness their achievements and the liberation of all their woes, it is the most satisfying moment. A life changes and in some small way when 'KBC' is able to achieve that then the association with the game show is all the more worthy," he added.
Follow @news18movies for more
Sony TV on Tuesday shared the first promo of the show on Instagram. "Agar koshish rakhoge jaari, toh KBC Hot Seat par baithne ki iss baar aapki hogi baari! 1 May se shuru ho rahe hain #KBC ke registrations. Adhik jaanakaari ke liye bane rahen. @amitabhbachchan (This time you can sit on the KBC Hot Seat, if you will keep trying, KBC registrations begin from May 1. Stay tuned for more information)," read the caption of the promo.
In the promo, we can see a disappointed woman who's unsure if she will be able to make it to KBC's hot seat. However, when she comes across the host at a wedding, she decides to have faith and keep trying her luck for the game.
This is the 11th season of the show and the 75-year-old star has hosted six seasons of the show, except for the third edition, which was hosted by Shah Rukh Khan.
Last year, when Bachchan began shooting for the 10th season of the show, he penned down a note on his association with the show for 10 years. "It's been 18 years of 'KBC' in India and the 10th season, a majority of which have been associated with me. Seems strange but there it is those first days of its initiation in the year 2000, its struggles and trials, and now to be still at it in the year 2018 is by itself some revelation," the cine icon wrote on his blog.
"Yet when you witness their achievements and the liberation of all their woes, it is the most satisfying moment. A life changes and in some small way when 'KBC' is able to achieve that then the association with the game show is all the more worthy," he added.
Follow @news18movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
World Health Day | Chetan Bhagat On Dos & Don'ts Of Healthy Living
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
World Health Day | Chetan Bhagat On Dos & Don'ts Of Healthy Living
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Friday 22 March , 2019 Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
Thursday 14 March , 2019 Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Avengers Endgame Final Trailer Prepares Marvel Fans for the Emotional End, Watch Here
- Ambulance Rushes Infant From Mangaluru to Trivandrum. But Why is it Live on Facebook?
- Did The Apple And Qualcomm Settlement Force Intel to Drop Out of The 5G Race?
- Did Cersei and Euron from 'Game of Thrones' Pull off SRK-Kajol 'Palat' from 'DDLJ'?
- Donald Trump Says He Can Fix 737 Max by Rebranding the Airplane, Boeing Says No
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results