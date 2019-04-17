SPONSORED BY
Amitabh Bachchan is Back With Kaun Banega Crorepati, Asks Fans to Try Their Luck

Amitabh Bachchan is all set to be back with the new season of popular television quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC).

News18.com

Updated:April 17, 2019, 11:08 AM IST
Amitabh Bachchan is Back With Kaun Banega Crorepati, Asks Fans to Try Their Luck
Image courtesy: Amitabh Bachchan/ Twitter
Amitabh Bachchan is back with the new season of popular television quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC). The Indian adaptation of the internationally fame format of Who Wants To Be A Millionaire is much popular among the people as they wait to try their luck and win big at the game.

Sony TV on Tuesday shared the first promo of the show on Instagram. "Agar koshish rakhoge jaari, toh KBC Hot Seat par baithne ki iss baar aapki hogi baari! 1 May se shuru ho rahe hain #KBC ke registrations. Adhik jaanakaari ke liye bane rahen. @amitabhbachchan (This time you can sit on the KBC Hot Seat, if you will keep trying, KBC registrations begin from May 1. Stay tuned for more information)," read the caption of the promo.

In the promo, we can see a disappointed woman who's unsure if she will be able to make it to KBC's hot seat. However, when she comes across the host at a wedding, she decides to have faith and keep trying her luck for the game.



This is the 11th season of the show and the 75-year-old star has hosted six seasons of the show, except for the third edition, which was hosted by Shah Rukh Khan.

Last year, when Bachchan began shooting for the 10th season of the show, he penned down a note on his association with the show for 10 years. "It's been 18 years of 'KBC' in India and the 10th season, a majority of which have been associated with me. Seems strange but there it is those first days of its initiation in the year 2000, its struggles and trials, and now to be still at it in the year 2018 is by itself some revelation," the cine icon wrote on his blog.

"Yet when you witness their achievements and the liberation of all their woes, it is the most satisfying moment. A life changes and in some small way when 'KBC' is able to achieve that then the association with the game show is all the more worthy," he added.

