Amitabh Bachchan is Barely Recognisable in This Post Coolie Accident Photo Shared by Abhishek
Abhishek Bachchan posted a flashback Friday photo of his father Amitabh Bachchan from 1982 when he had recovered from his near-fatal accident on the sets of Coolie.
Image: Instagram
On July 26, 1982, while filming a fight scene with actor Puneet Issar, Amitabh Bachchan was grievously hurt when he misjudged his jump and landed on a table abruptly. The actor was rushed to the hospital and underwent multiple surgeries for the near-fatal injury.
Fans all over the country went into shock after the incident - Bachchan was already a huge star at that time. Family, friends and millions of fans had rushed to temples, mosques and churches to pray for his well-being. The megastar had once written on his blog about how he was declared clinically dead for a few minutes before being put on the ventilator.
Bachchan finally gained consciousness on August 2, 1982, and considers it a second birth for him. Commemorating the day when he got his father back from near-death, son Abhishek posted a picture of himself and his sister with his father right after his recovery.
Posting the black and white picture, the actor wrote, "#flashbackfriday 37 years ago in the Breach Candy hospital. My father was recovering from a near fatal accident on the sets of his film Coolie. Today- 2nd August we celebrate his second birthday as he was miraculously revived by the doctors on this day. Happy Birthday Pa! Love you. #TrueLegendsAreBornTwice"
View this post on Instagram
Senior Bachchan himself posted about the incident in a Twitter post early on Friday. "Many are they that remember this day with love and respect and with prayer... I can only say I am blessed to have such gracious thoughts with me... it is this love that carries me on each day... it is a debt that I shall never be able to repay."
T 3244 - Many are they that remember this day with love and respect and with prayer .. I can only say I am blessed to have such gracious thoughts with me .. it is this love that carries me on each day .. it is a debt that I shall never be able to repay ..🙏🙏🙏❤️— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 1, 2019
