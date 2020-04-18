Amitabh Bachchan Is Like A Godfather To Us, Says Late Composer Aadesh Shrivastava's Son Avitesh

Late composer Aadesh Shrivastava's son Avitesh, who recently unveiled his single Yaadein, is super happy to receive praise for the song from Bollywood veteran Amitabh Bachchan.

Taking to his Twitter, Big B wrote: "Son follows in his Father's footsteps #Yaadein encapsulates love and remembrance. In these trying times a song with hope that reminds distance & separation mean nothing when someone means everything."

And Big B's wishes mean a lot to Avitesh.

"A big void after my father's death and I wish he was alive to see me succeed. Me and my family are forever grateful to have Amit uncle as a Godfather in our lives. Have known Amit uncle from the time when I was a little kid. My dad had a great equation with him. They used to be rolling in laughter when they both used to meet and always spoke in a certain lingo. They had great camaraderie," Avitesh said.

Listen to the song here:

Amitabh Bachchan had also launched Avitesh for his debut in November, 2018 and recently shared a congratulatory tweet on his new sing. Avitesh's father Aadesh Shrivastava has composed various Big B hit such as Shava Shava (Kabhie Khushi Kabhie Gham) and Chali Chali (Bagbhan).

Avitesh was inclined towards music since an early age of 11 , when he used to go to the studio along with his late father. His debut song was Main Hu Tera.

