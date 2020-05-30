MOVIES

1-MIN READ

Amitabh Bachchan Is Upset As Bhumi Calls Him 'Baller', Says 'Nobody's Telling Me What It Means'

Image courtesy: Instagram

Image courtesy: Instagram

Earlier, Bhumi Pednekar gushed over Amitabh Bachchan’s gym selfie with his grandson Agastya Nanda, calling the 75-year-old actor a ‘baller’.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: May 30, 2020, 8:35 PM IST
Amitabh Bachchan took a trip down memory lane as he recalled shooting Kabhie Kabhie in Lucknow, 44 years ago. He shared a collage of a still from the 1976 romance drama and another still from his upcoming release Gulabo Sitabo, which was also shot in Lucknow.

Soon, actress Bhumi Pednekar dropped a comment on his post, which read, "44 years later and still giving us such memorable characters... I’m telling you you’re the most baller person ever."

Big B was quick to reply to Bhumi’s comment, asking her about the meaning of Baller. He wrote, “arre ..Bhumi...what is 'baller'? Kab se pooch rahe hain koi bata hi nahi raha (I have been asking for a long time but nobody is telling me).








big b
Earlier, Bhumi gushed over Amitabh’s gym selfie with his grandson Agastya Nanda, calling the 75-year-old actor a ‘baller’. His reply left the netizens in splits. “@bhumipednekar eh? What’s a baller... woh jo ball phenkta hai (the one who throws the ball)!!!”


On the work front, Amitabh has several films lined up ahead like 'Chehre' helmed by Rumi Jaffery, 'Jhund' directed by Nagraj Manjule and 'Brahmastra' by Ayan Mukerji.


Meanwhile, Gulabo Sitabo also stars Ayushmann Khurrana and is directed by Shoojit Sircar. Amitabh Bachchan plays the role of an aged haveli owner in the film and Ayushmann plays the role of his tenant.

Gulabo Sitabo is slated to release on Amazon Prime Video on June 12 and is the first big Bollywood film to opt for a digital release in the wake of the novel coronavirus crisis.


