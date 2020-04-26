Amitabh Bachchan Jokes About Coronavirus And Netizens Aren't Happy

Superstar Amitabh Bachchan is one of the most active social media users in the Hindi film industry. From motivational videos to viral challenges, the actor participates in most internet content, thereby entertaining his fans. However, his recent attempt at joking about the coronavirus outbreak fell flat with his followers.

The actor wrote that a bat had broken into his residence Jalsa. He then joked about how the coronavirus does not seem to stop following him. This however, did not land well with his fans.

"T 3510 - Ladies and gentlemen of the Jury .. news of the hour .. BREAKING NEWS .. would you believe it ..A Bat , a चमगादर has come into my room .. in Jalsa .. on the 3rd floor .. in my Den .. badi mushkil se use bahar nikala .. Corona peecha chodh hi nahin raha !!!" he wrote.

His fans contradicted his statement. One fan wrote, "Not in good taste sir. You have millions of followers. Still we don’t have exact process of human virus spillover. Demonising bat is last thing we want. Things we know for sure; They are pollinators. They help in pest control. Please revisit it."

Another wrote, "Sorry to hear this from a reputed personality. Bats are not harmful and there is no need to fear. Kindly understand that they did not spread the virus to human.The reason is still debated. By nature, most animals have got virus in their body. Pls read this."

Check out some of the comments below:

Not in good taste sir. You have millions of followers. Still we don’t have exact process of human virus spillover. Demonising bat is last thing we want. Things we know for sure; They are pollinators. They help in pest control. Please revisit it. — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) April 25, 2020

Sorry to hear this from a reputed personality. Bats are not harmful and there is no need to fear. Kindly understand that they did not spread the virus to human.The reason is still debated. By nature, most animals have got virus in their body. Pls read this👇 pic.twitter.com/BxAdnI67bz — Sudha Ramen IFS 🇮🇳 (@SudhaRamenIFS) April 25, 2020

We understand that you have a bit of humour in your tweet. But not all your followers will be able to understand that. We keep hearing that people have started to vilify this animal& some stray incidents of violent acts have already been reported.We already have enough to deal 🙁 — Sudha Ramen IFS 🇮🇳 (@SudhaRamenIFS) April 25, 2020

This is story of every uncle now days after limits on WhatsApp forwards 😂😂 — Sarcasm™ (@SarcasticRofl) April 25, 2020

The bats & pangolins which are naturally found in India are harmless. Don’t demonise them.



Please read the thread Bigg B !



Jalsa Karo, Safe Chho :)@ParveenKaswan

https://t.co/lWnxplPnGv — Ronak Gajjar (@ronakdgajjar) April 25, 2020

Sir this bat was a migrant. He caught the vibration when you banged the plates, thinking you will feed it. He came for food and you kicked it out. — قطب الدین (@qutuba) April 26, 2020

