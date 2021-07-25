Amitabh Bachchan, Kartik Aaryan Congratulate Mirabai Chanu on Tokyo Olympic Medal.

Mirabai Chanu became the first Indian weightlifter to win silver medal in Olympics. Her win at the Tokyo Olympics ended India’s 21-year wait for a weightlifting medal at the Olympics in the 49kg category. Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan celebrated Chanu’s silver medal win at the Tokyo Olympics by sharing a post on Instagram.

“.. she wins the first medal for India at the Olympics .. in Tokyo 2020 .. Mirabai," Bachchan wrote in the caption.

Kartik Aaryan, too, on Sunday took to Instagram to congratulate Chanu on her medal. He shared a small clip on his handle and wrote alongside, “Saikhom Mirabai Chanu 🇮🇳 Proud Proud Proud 👏🏻👏🏻..#Repost @thequint Source: Twitter/ Tokyo2020hi."

Chanu lifted a total of 202kg (87kg+115kg) to better Karnam Malleswari’s bronze in the 2000 Sydney Olympics.

Besides Bachchan and Aaryan, film stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mahesh Babu, Taapsee Pannu and Varun Dhawan, among others, on Saturday celebratedChanu’s silver medal win at the Tokyo Olympics, saying that the weightlifter has ensured the country is off to a “flying start."

