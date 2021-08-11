Amitabh Bachchan, Lata Mangeshkar and Others Collaborate for Patriotic Song 'Hum Hindustani'

Dhamaka Records, the exciting new music label is all set to release one of a kind track which features 15 Legendary personalities and industry stalwarts for the first time ever, collaborating and showcasing unity which resonates with hope and India uniting in the fight against the pandemic.

The song, titled Hum Hindustani will witness 15 legendary personalities coming together for the first time ever to lend their voices to the melodious tune which is sure to instill a true feeling of hope, unity and patriotism within you.

The industry legends Lata Mangeshkar, Amitabh Bachchan, Padmini Kolhapure, Anil Agarwal, Sonu Nigam, Kailash Kher, Alka Yagnik and Shabbir Kumar have lent their voices for this phenomenal track.

This song is produced by Priyaank Sharma & Paras Mehta for their music label ‘Dhamaka Records’ and features legendary personalities soulful voices crooning to the patriotic tune. That’s not all, to top that off next-gen stars like Shraddha Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha, Shruti Hassan, Tara Sutaria, Ankit Tiwari, Siddhanth Kapoor and Jannat Zuber too will be singing in this one of a kind, legendary song.

With Hum Hindustani, Dhamaka Records sets a new precedent by taking it up a notch with the first ever collaboration of the biggest names. A star studded song with the much needed message of having faith, keeping hope and uniting in our fight against the pandemic, the patriotic track will definitely set the bar high.

Priyaank Sharma says “The legendary actors and singers who have come together for the first time in this anthem will surely resonate with all and sundry in our emotions for the country and the world as a whole, uniting and spreading love and hope."

Paras Mehta adds, “Team Dhamaka is honoured and can’t wait to share this track with the world".

The song is supported by Anil Agarwal Foundation of the Vedanta Group. They are committed towards empowering communities, transforming lives and facilitating nation building through sustainable and inclusive growth and have been ranked among the 5 top philanthropists in the country.

Directed by Mr & Mrs Films, Hum Hindustani’s music director is Dilshaad Shabbir Shaikh, lyricist and composer Kashish Kumar and Music Arranger Mohit beatlab. The Dhamaka Records song supported by Anil Agarwal Foundation of Vedanta, Hum Hindustani is all set to launch this Independence Day weekend on 13th August.

