Amitabh Bachchan Launches Teaser of Espionage Thriller Crackdown

Amitabh Bachchan has revealed the first look of the show Crackdown, an espionage thriller starring Saqib Salim, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Iqbal Khan, Waluscha, Rajesh Tailang, and Ankur Bhatia. It marks the digital debut of filmmaker Apoorva Lakhia.

Bachchan released an action-packed teaser giving viewers a quick glimpse into the show. With high octane sequences, powerful visuals and spectacular cast, the first look of Crackdown reflects the intensity Apoorva Lakhia's directorials are known for.

Set in modern-day India, Crackdown is an invigorating exploration of a top-secret covert operations wing investigating smaller decoys to expose a grander conspiracy, that threatens to jeopardize national security. The teaser showed a glimpse of Qutub Minar in Delhi and multiple attacks at a hospital and in a crowded market. It showed Iqbal Khan, Saqib Saleem indulging in multiple chase sequences.

T 3657 - Happy to reveal #CrackdownOnVoot, my friend #lakhiaapoorva’s new show on @vootselect . All the very best Apu ! pic.twitter.com/RtNvkaJ3RN — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) September 12, 2020

Saqib also shared the teaser on Instagram and wrote, "Crackdown means a series of severe measures to restrict undesirable or illegal people or behaviour. Here’s the first look at our blood, sweat and tears - literally!" He has earlier featured in web shows such as Rangbaaz and Pyaar Actually - Real is Rare.

Crackdown will stream on Voot Select starting 23rd September.