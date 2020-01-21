Amitabh Bachchan Leads a Team of Miscreants in Jhund Teaser

Amitabh Bachchan is headlining acclaimed Marathi director Nagraj Popatrao Manjule's Bollywood film Jhund, teaser of which was released on Tuesday. The sports-drama film takes inspiration from the life and times of Vijay Barse, founder of NGO Slum Soccer.

Vijay is a retired sports professor who helped slum kids organize football tournaments after observing them playing the sport on their own. Vijay's concept of 'jhoparpatti football', also referred to as Slum Soccer, has now become popular across the country.

In the short teaser clip released today, Big B says, "Jhund nahi kahiye sir, team kahiye," as a group of kids walk out of a ware-house sort of location, carrying items like bricks, iron chains, iron rods and cricket bats. They are kids as small as 3-4 years to 25 years. The thumping music of Ajay-Atul lifts the spirits and you will be eagerly waiting for the film to arrive as soon as you watch the teaser clip of Jhund.

Jhund's producer Savita Hiremath had earlier revealed how Big B fit into the role of a sports coach while shooting the film. She revealed, "There were no ego hassles or hierarchy. Mr Bachchan was like a father figure to the kids who were from real slums, never sitting in his vanity van but with them. He taught them not just the rules of the game which he knows well, but also about life itself, through stories," in an interview to Mumbai Mirror.

Jhund Releases on May 8, 2020.

