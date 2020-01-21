Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Amitabh Bachchan Leads a Team of Miscreants in Jhund Teaser

A short clip of Amitabh Bachchan's upcoming feature film 'Jhund' was unveiled on Tuesday. Check it out below.

News18.com

Updated:January 21, 2020, 11:45 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Amitabh Bachchan Leads a Team of Miscreants in Jhund Teaser
'Jhund' poster

Amitabh Bachchan is headlining acclaimed Marathi director Nagraj Popatrao Manjule's Bollywood film Jhund, teaser of which was released on Tuesday. The sports-drama film takes inspiration from the life and times of Vijay Barse, founder of NGO Slum Soccer.

Vijay is a retired sports professor who helped slum kids organize football tournaments after observing them playing the sport on their own. Vijay's concept of 'jhoparpatti football', also referred to as Slum Soccer, has now become popular across the country.

In the short teaser clip released today, Big B says, "Jhund nahi kahiye sir, team kahiye," as a group of kids walk out of a ware-house sort of location, carrying items like bricks, iron chains, iron rods and cricket bats. They are kids as small as 3-4 years to 25 years. The thumping music of Ajay-Atul lifts the spirits and you will be eagerly waiting for the film to arrive as soon as you watch the teaser clip of Jhund.

Check it out below:

Jhund's producer Savita Hiremath had earlier revealed how Big B fit into the role of a sports coach while shooting the film. She revealed, "There were no ego hassles or hierarchy. Mr Bachchan was like a father figure to the kids who were from real slums, never sitting in his vanity van but with them. He taught them not just the rules of the game which he knows well, but also about life itself, through stories," in an interview to Mumbai Mirror.

Read: How Amitabh Bachchan Fit in During Jhund Shoot

Jhund Releases on May 8, 2020.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram