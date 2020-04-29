Amitabh Bachchan Leaves Netizens in Splits as He Shares His 'Bikini' Pic

Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan has left the internet laughing over a recent pic he shared on Instagram. Big B said in the caption of his post that he is struggling to get big numbers on the social media app, unlike the younger generation, and that someone said it was because he "can’t put up a pic in a bikini."

To suffice for the situation, Big B uploaded a picture on his handle in which he is seen wearing shorts and a striped gunji. He called the costume a "bhara hua kini". He even shared that the still is from his film Mahaan in which he played a triple role and that the movie has completed 37 years since its release.

Check out the pic.

Big B has several projects lined up for shooting and release but all are stalled amid the coronavirus pandemic. Recently, there were reports floating around that his movie with Ayushmann Khurrana, Gulabo Sitabo may debut directly on OTT. His other releases that are in the pipeline include Chehre, Jhund and Brahmastra.

